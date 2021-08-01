Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Nice pattern change with lower humidity and temps this week

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Very isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through sunset this evening.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 80s. A refreshing pattern change will start the week thanks to northerly winds, humidity levels will be far more comfortable and high temperatures will remain below average for the workweek.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to middle 80s, very isolated showers may develop into the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be filled with sunshine and comfortable temps in the middle 80s. these will likely be some of the best days of Summer 2021.

We start to warm back up into the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday with rain staying out of the forecast. Next weekend will have highs near 90 degrees with chances for isolated showers.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Jermaine Chipman
Madison County inmate back in custody after premature release
UAB doctors say 60% of their COVID patients are on ventilators
Madison County inmate dies in detention facility
Raques Deshon Peebles (Left) and Jack Deonte Chapman (Right) arrested, charged with murder in...
Three men arrested, charged with murder following Huntsville shooting investigation
COVID-19 and the Delta Variant
‘We are going in in the wrong direction’: Delta variant causes concerns for North Alabama health experts

Latest News

Decatur traffic alert
Lanes on I-65 closing in Limestone Co. on Tuesday
Two men arrested in connection to a murder in Huntsville
Two men arrested in connection to a murder in Huntsville
Huntsville native competing in the Tokyo Olympics
Huntsville native competing in the Tokyo Olympics
Small business assistance
Small business assistance offered in Decatur