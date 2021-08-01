Nice pattern change with lower humidity and temps this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Very isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through sunset this evening.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 80s. A refreshing pattern change will start the week thanks to northerly winds, humidity levels will be far more comfortable and high temperatures will remain below average for the workweek.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to middle 80s, very isolated showers may develop into the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be filled with sunshine and comfortable temps in the middle 80s. these will likely be some of the best days of Summer 2021.

We start to warm back up into the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday with rain staying out of the forecast. Next weekend will have highs near 90 degrees with chances for isolated showers.

