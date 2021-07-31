Welcome to the show: Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers goes to the Angels

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Los Angeles Angels called a familiar name to join the big leagues Friday night.

Former Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers was promoted to the Angels and will make his MLB debut Saturday night against the Oakland A’s at Angel Stadium.

Detmers will become the first former Rocket City player to reach the Major Leagues. He is currently ranked as the Angels No. 2 prospect and No. 57 prospect overall by MLB.com.

The pitcher was the first Opening Day starter in Trash Pandas history, making 12 starts for Rocket City and went 2-4 with a 3.50 ERA (21 ER/54.0 IP) along with 18 walks and 97 strikeouts. Detmers, 22, currently holds the Trash Pandas record for strikeouts in a game with a career-high 16 at Chattanooga on June 26. That start followed a dominant 14-strikeout performance in a win over Biloxi at Toyota Field on June 20.

The first starting pitcher in both Trash Pandas and Toyota Field history, Detmers went 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA (9 ER/20.0 IP) and 30 strikeouts over five May starts. In June, he was 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA (9 ER/21.0 IP0 with just five walks and 46 strikeouts

He ended his time in Rocket City with a 2.08 ERA (3 ER/13.0 IP) with four walks and 21 strikeouts over three July starts.

