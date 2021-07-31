Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Welcome to the show: Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers goes to the Angels

Former Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers
Former Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers(MiLB)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Los Angeles Angels called a familiar name to join the big leagues Friday night.

Former Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers was promoted to the Angels and will make his MLB debut Saturday night against the Oakland A’s at Angel Stadium.

Detmers will become the first former Rocket City player to reach the Major Leagues. He is currently ranked as the Angels No. 2 prospect and No. 57 prospect overall by MLB.com.

The pitcher was the first Opening Day starter in Trash Pandas history, making 12 starts for Rocket City and went 2-4 with a 3.50 ERA (21 ER/54.0 IP) along with 18 walks and 97 strikeouts. Detmers, 22, currently holds the Trash Pandas record for strikeouts in a game with a career-high 16 at Chattanooga on June 26. That start followed a dominant 14-strikeout performance in a win over Biloxi at Toyota Field on June 20.

The first starting pitcher in both Trash Pandas and Toyota Field history, Detmers went 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA (9 ER/20.0 IP) and 30 strikeouts over five May starts. In June, he was 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA (9 ER/21.0 IP0 with just five walks and 46 strikeouts

He ended his time in Rocket City with a 2.08 ERA (3 ER/13.0 IP) with four walks and 21 strikeouts over three July starts.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanjiv the Sumatran tiger prior to her move to the Topeka Zoo. (Courtesy: Akron Zoo)
Coming Soon: A new zoo in North Alabama
One person has been sent to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
New Hope female dies after last week’s fiery crash on Governors Drive
Testimony continues in sheriff's corruption trial
Defense rests case in Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
Police on the scene of a shooting in Huntsville
Two injured in Huntsville shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 and the Delta Variant
‘We are going in in the wrong direction’: Delta variant causes concerns for North Alabama health experts
COVID-19 and the Delta Variant
COVID-19 and the Delta Variant
Huntsville leads U.S. in economic growth
Huntsville leads U.S. in economic growth
Sheriff Mike Blakely still on trial at the end of the week
Sheriff Mike Blakely still on trial at the end of the week