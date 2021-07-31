Deals
UAB doctors say 60% of their patients are on ventilators

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors with UAB said hospitalized patients with COVID-19 right now are battling similar and more serious illness than the first wave.

“Very sick patients,” UAB’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger said. “A little sicker than what we saw in the earlier surge.”

Nafziger said patients now are about ten years younger than with the previous surge. She said the average age is around 55.

Nafziger said at UAB, sixty percent of their patients are on ventilators or Echmo machines. Statewide, about one third of patients are on ventilators.

Patients are responding to the in-hospital treatment therapies, but Nafziger said it’s not always a guarantee.

“For the vast majority of people who get Covid, maybe it is not that big of a deal, but what we are seeing with the widespread population that is not vaccinated, we are seeing a lot of people who are critically ill and are starting to fill up our hospitals again,” Nafziger said.

Dr. Nafziger said 97 percent of patients hospitalized across the state are unvaccinated. She said most breakthrough cases are not ending up in the hospital, but the ones that do are getting minor breathing treatments or care for other underlying conditions.

