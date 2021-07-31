Deals
Thunderstorms expected overnight into Sunday afternoon

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Isolated clusters of thunderstorms have developed along a boundary to the south, storms will be possible through the evening with most activity staying south of the Tennessee River.

We are watching storms developing to our northwest which will likely bring us scattered rain showers and storms overnight into early Sunday morning, lows will be muggy in the middle 70s again. We will have some dry hours by mid to late morning before additional scattered storms develop Sunday afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Isolated showers and storms will be possibl3e on Monday with cooler temperatures in the middle 80s thanks to northwesterly winds. A needed break from the humidity comes late Monday into Tuesday as drier air settles over the area.

Temps will stay below average for the rest of the week with highs in the middle 80s, shower and storm chances will return by Friday into next weekend.

