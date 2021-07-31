Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Ledecky wins 2nd Tokyo gold in 800m free

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Katie Ledecky has closed out her Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal.

Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals in her career with a victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. But she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, who claimed the silver in 8:13.83.

The bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

Ledecky finished the Tokyo Games with two golds, two silvers and a fifth-place finish in the 200 free. She lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat her in the 800.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanjiv the Sumatran tiger prior to her move to the Topeka Zoo. (Courtesy: Akron Zoo)
Coming Soon: A new zoo in North Alabama
One person has been sent to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
New Hope female dies after last week’s fiery crash on Governors Drive
Testimony continues in sheriff's corruption trial
Defense rests case in Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
Police on the scene of a shooting in Huntsville
Two injured in Huntsville shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 and the Delta Variant
COVID-19 and the Delta Variant
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend
Former Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers
Welcome to the show: Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers goes to the Angels
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order Wednesday which allows the Texas Department of...
US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants