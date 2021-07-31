Lauderdale County inmates get vaccine as COVID-19 hits jail again

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - 27 inmates at the Lauderdale County jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after rapid tests were given.

The Lauderdale county sheriff said they are dealing with a whole different ball game when it comes to the Delta variant.

More than 50 Lauderdale County Jail inmates rolled up their sleeves today to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and the inmates around them.

“They are human. They are vulnerable and some cases may be more so than the average person on the street. Part of our responsibility is to take care of their health and that goes along with it,” said Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Overcrowding has been an issue at the jail for some time now, only made worse by the pandemic with no transfers to state prisons and now reinstating non-violent offender arrests.

It was built originally to hold only 150 inmates and then annexed to hold 200 but on a day like today, they have 356.

So with social distancing measures being very limited and with COVID-19 within jail walls, the sheriff, judges, and the district attorney’s office are trying to find the best options to keep inmates safe.

This means possibly reverting back to COVID-19 protocols.

“If it’s a mandatory jail time like a domestic violence case or DUI, they go to jail. If it’s a serious felony, they go to jail. We are talking about people who have not paid child support or maybe didn’t come to court on a traffic ticket or someone arrested on a petty shoplifting or something like that, they will be booked in and allowed to sign their own bond,” said Singleton.

He also said this isn’t set in stone yet and they are still working through the details.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.