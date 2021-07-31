Deals
Jury will resume deliberation Monday in Sheriff Blakely’s corruption trial

The jury deliberated for three hours Friday
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Jury deliberations are on pause until Monday in the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. All 12 jurors will have to unanimously agree on all charges Blakely is facing.

When closing arguments began Friday morning, the courtroom was completely packed with Blakely’s friends and family. In the closing arguments, the prosecutors told the jury Blakely fully intended to steal campaign money and misuse county funds.

“Citizens of Limestone County deserve better. They deserve a sheriff with integrity, character and morals,” said prosecutor Clark Morris. The state said Blakely has casting blame on others, and told the jury this is the chance to hold him accountable.

Blakely’s attorneys argued the state’s case is based on assumptions and presumptions, and that the state is attacking Blakely and trying to trash his reputation. Defense attorney Robert Tuten repeatedly said there is no criminal intent, so no crime, and that there is a simple explanation for each one of the charges.

The jury deliberated for around three hours Friday, and it will resume Monday at 9 a.m.

