Deputies searching for inmate who was incorrectly released from jail

Darren Jermaine Chipman
Darren Jermaine Chipman(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an inmate who was prematurely released from jail Saturday.

Deputies say 31-year-old Darren Jermaine Chipman was released early after posing as another inmate. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Chipman was being held pending extradition to Georgia.

WAFF the inmate used another inmate’s information in order to be released. The incident is under criminal investigation, and an internal investigation has begun to determine more details on how the release happened, according to authorities. Chipman is a black male, 5′10″, 130-140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he also wears glasses.

Anyone who has information on Chipman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the MCSO at 256-722-7181.

