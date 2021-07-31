Another day with dangerous heat and humidity, possible late day storms

Happy Saturday! Make sure you’re hydrating because we have another hot day ahead!

Waking up to another warm and muggy morning out there today as we are seeing areas of patchy fog once again as well. We have another Heat Advisory today, which includes all of North Alabama until 7pm CT. This is because we are expecting feels like temperatures up to 105-degrees in most areas. There will be a mix if sun and clouds for a majority of the day today and then by the afternoon there will be some scattered showers and storms that roll in. Storms will be isolated for much of the evening, but as we head into the overnight, they may start to become wider spread. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s this afternoon.

Overnight a cold front will push near which will bring in a little more forcing to bring more storms on Sunday. The front will bring a few changes in, dropping our temperatures and humidity as we move into the workweek. High temperatures Sunday will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but by Monday and Tuesday we will be in the mid 80s with lower humidity! That means some morning next week may fall into the low to mid 60s!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.