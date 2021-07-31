Scattered storms for some with more warmth & humidity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Sunday! Good news, it won’t be as hot today, but storms are possible.

Scattered showers and storms are pushing through parts of the Valley this morning as a front to our north pushes into the area. Periods of heavy rain, rumbles of thunder and lightning, and gusty winds will be possible as the storms roll in. The best threat for storms looks to be this morning, but we may have a few isolated storms during the afternoon.

The streak of 90-degree plus days should break today as we will stay into the mid to upper 80s in most communities. Humidity will still likely be high, keeping our feels like temperatures into the mid-90s this afternoon. Clouds will be with us for the first half of the day and then we will clear out a bit for the afternoon.

The cold front will fully move through overnight tonight and that will bring some nice relief for the middle of the week. Temperatures for the middle of the week will be very comfortable comparative to what we have seen the last week. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80′s which are still warm, but overall are cooler than normal.

The best change will not be the heat, but the lower humidity. Dew points will drop, meaning low temperatures will dip down into the low to mid 60s at times this week. Enjoy it, because the 90s will be back as we head into next weekend. Showers and a few storms will be possible on Monday, but overall, they will be widely scattered.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.