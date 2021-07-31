Another day with dangerous heat and humidity, possible late day storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Saturday! Make sure you are hydrating because we have another hot day ahead!

You are waking up to another warm and muggy morning, with areas of patchy fog. We have another heat advisory today, which includes all of North Alabama until 7 p.m. CT. This is because we are expecting temperatures that feel up to 105-degrees in most areas. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for a majority of the day, and by the afternoon there will be some scattered showers and storms that roll in.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Storms will be isolated for much of the evening, but may become wider spread overnight.

A cold front will push near overnight, bringing more storms on Sunday. The front will bring a few changes, dropping our temperatures and humidity as we move into the workweek.

High temperatures Sunday will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but by Monday and Tuesday we will be in the mid 80s with lower humidity! That means some mornings next week may fall into the low to mid 60s!

