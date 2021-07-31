Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Another day with dangerous heat and humidity, possible late day storms

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Saturday! Make sure you are hydrating because we have another hot day ahead!

You are waking up to another warm and muggy morning, with areas of patchy fog. We have another heat advisory today, which includes all of North Alabama until 7 p.m. CT. This is because we are expecting temperatures that feel up to 105-degrees in most areas. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for a majority of the day, and by the afternoon there will be some scattered showers and storms that roll in.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Storms will be isolated for much of the evening, but may become wider spread overnight.

A cold front will push near overnight, bringing more storms on Sunday. The front will bring a few changes, dropping our temperatures and humidity as we move into the workweek.

High temperatures Sunday will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but by Monday and Tuesday we will be in the mid 80s with lower humidity! That means some mornings next week may fall into the low to mid 60s!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County inmate dies in detention facility
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
Sanjiv the Sumatran tiger prior to her move to the Topeka Zoo. (Courtesy: Akron Zoo)
Coming Soon: A new zoo in North Alabama
Police on the scene of a shooting in Huntsville
Two injured in Huntsville shooting

Latest News

Heat Advisory Today
Another day with dangerous heat and humidity, possible late day storms
HOT heat index Saturday with scattered showers
HOT heat index Saturday with scattered showers
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat Friday with 100°+ feels-like temperatures
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat Friday with 100°+ feels-like temperatures
10 Day forecast
First Alert Forecast