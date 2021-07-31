Deals
ADPH: More younger people refusing to get vaccinated due to misinformation, other factors

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders are trying to get more younger people vaccinated. It’s an uphill battle so far.

Misinformation about the vaccine is one of the biggest hurdles health leaders fight on a daily basis and that’s leading to some younger people refusing to get a shot.

Another problem among the younger folks is some feel they are healthy and don’t need to get the vaccine and are invincible according to health leaders.

So far, just over 11% between the ages of 18-29 have been vaccinated. Only 24% between those 30 to 49 according to state health department data.

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH says people need to stop buying into misinformation and get the vaccine especially knowing that more younger people are catching COVID-19.

“You feel a lot more invincible when you are younger then you do when you’re older and obviously people who are older can say this and think about this. But the reality is younger people are getting sicker. We are seeing more younger people with hospitalization,” Dr. Landers said.

Most of those hospitalizations are with unvaccinated people.

As we’ve been reporting, Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate and the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the country.

