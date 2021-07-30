Deals
Teen drowns while swimming near Elk River Bridge

(WCAX)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ten. (WAFF) - On Thursday, July 29, Fayetteville City Police, Fire and EMS responded to a water rescue call at about 5:00 p.m. below the Elk River Bridge on Huntsville Highway.

It had been 10 to 15 minutes since 19-year-old Axel Irahi Osorio Pulido of Belvidere, Tennessee, was last seen swimming by family and friends in the area just below the collapsed stone bridge.

At that point, the Lincoln County EMA, Water Rescue Team and Dive team were called. Pulido’s body was recovered by teams a short time later. His family was later notified and his body was taken to the Lincoln County Medical Center. Officials believe no foul play is suspected in his death.

