Stringfield Road closure extended to August 6

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city officials say a road closure on Stringfield Road is extended until August 6, at 8:00 p.m.

The road was originally supposed to reopen on Monday, August 2, as road crews perform sewer improvements. The closure affects Stringfield Road between Alabama 53 and Blake Bottom Road. You can see a photo of the road closure below:

This is a map of the area affected by the road closure in Huntsville.
This is a map of the area affected by the road closure in Huntsville.(City of Huntsville)

Drivers are asked to take an alternative route to avoid traffic issues. Detour signs are in the area to help direct drivers around the construction site.

If you have any questions about the road closure, you can email Project Engineer Chase Marshall at chase.marshall@huntsvilleal.gov.

To learn more about road closures in the Huntsville area, you can click here.

