Two injured in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a shooting in north Huntsville Thursday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, two men were injured after one man was shot in the leg and the other man was shot in the foot. It happened near a Wavaho gas station on Highway 72 around 9:30 p.m.

One man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

