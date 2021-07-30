Deals
Two injured in Huntsville shooting

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a shooting in north Huntsville Thursday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, two men were injured after one man was shot in the leg and the other man was shot in the foot. It happened near a Wavaho gas station on Highway 72 around 9:30 p.m.

One man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

WAFF’s Kailey Schuyler is on the scene. She will have more details coming up on WAFF 48 News at 10 p.m.

