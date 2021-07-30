Sheriff Blakely testifies in his own corruption trial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely responded to allegations of theft and ethics violations. The Sheriff took the stand just before both sides rested ahead of closing arguments.

Sheriff Blakely had a very normal and calm demeanor while on the stand and even had the courtroom laughing at times. Blakely was on the stand for hours and went into detail to explain his side of the story for each of the charges he is facing.

When it comes to campaign funds, Blakely deposited into his personal account, he testified this was to reimburse election costs he had spent, he did this per the advice of his treasurer and said he never put money himself in his campaign account. The state said there were no receipts for this, and claimed each of the deposits were to avoid an overdraft.

Blakely denied that allegation.

Blakely then addressed claims of gambling while on work conference trips. In regards to Las Vegas, Blakely said no money spent gambling came from county funds. As for the Orange Beach ACCA conference that Blakely left to golf and gamble in Biloxi, he said he never intended on staying the whole conference.

We’ve heard a lot about Blakely borrowing money from the inmate fund the department has, and he said the IOU system has been in place before he was Sheriff, and that this fund was like petty cash for employees.

Four character witnesses took the stand after Blakely and all said he has a great reputation and is known to be very honest in the community. Closing arguments will begin Friday. Madison Scarpino will be back in the courtroom live-tweeting updates as this historic trial wraps up.

