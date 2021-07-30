Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Sheriff Blakely testifies in his own corruption trial; Deliberations will continue Monday

Blakely was on the stand for hours and went into detail to explain his side of the story for each of the charges he is facing
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The judge is dismissing the jury for the day and deliberations will continue on Monday, August 2.

ORIGINAL: On Thursday, Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely responded to allegations of theft and ethics violations. The Sheriff took the stand just before both sides rested ahead of closing arguments.

Sheriff Blakely had a very normal and calm demeanor while on the stand and even had the courtroom laughing at times. Blakely was on the stand for hours and went into detail to explain his side of the story for each of the charges he is facing.

When it comes to campaign funds, Blakely deposited into his personal account, he testified this was to reimburse election costs he had spent, he did this per the advice of his treasurer and said he never put money himself in his campaign account. The state said there were no receipts for this, and claimed each of the deposits were to avoid an overdraft.

Blakely denied that allegation.

Blakely then addressed claims of gambling while on work conference trips. In regards to Las Vegas, Blakely said no money spent gambling came from county funds. As for the Orange Beach ACCA conference that Blakely left to golf and gamble in Biloxi, he said he never intended on staying the whole conference.

We’ve heard a lot about Blakely borrowing money from the inmate fund the department has, and he said the IOU system has been in place before he was Sheriff, and that this fund was like petty cash for employees.

Four character witnesses took the stand after Blakely and all said he has a great reputation and is known to be very honest in the community. Closing arguments will begin Friday. Madison Scarpino will be back in the courtroom live-tweeting updates as this historic trial wraps up.

RELATED: Defense rests case in Sheriff Mike Blakely trial

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanjiv the Sumatran tiger prior to her move to the Topeka Zoo. (Courtesy: Akron Zoo)
Coming Soon: A new zoo in North Alabama
One person has been sent to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
New Hope female dies after last week’s fiery crash on Governors Drive
Testimony continues in sheriff's corruption trial
Defense rests case in Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
Police on the scene of a shooting in Huntsville
Two injured in Huntsville shooting

Latest News

Terramé stylists learn to provide hair extensions for cancer patients
Terramé stylists learn to provide hair extensions for cancer patients
River Valley Ingredients fire in Hanceville, Ala.
Large fire at plant in Hanceville
Madison County inmate dies in detention facility
Alabama WIC to offer self-checkout option
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Watch live events, daily highlights of the Tokyo Olympic Games