Second suspect arrested in Hartselle shooting

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A second suspect involved in a Monday night shooting has been arrested, according to the Hartselle Police Department.

21-year-old Rhae Thompson was arrested on Friday, July 30. She is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to police. Thompson is booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

Investigators say as they continued to learn more about the shooting, they found evidence to support a female was present during the shooting. Witnesses told investigators Thompson drove the vehicle used in the shooting on Simpson Street in Hartselle. Police say witnesses also saw Thompson on the porch of the home when Ivori Jalene Scales shot the victim twice. A warrant was obtained for Thompson and she later turned herself in.

