Phil Campbell city hall offices closed

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Phil Campbell has announced that all city hall offices are closed until further notice. This is according to a Facebook post on the town’s official page.

All business can be done through a drive-thru window, according to the post. The city council meeting scheduled for August 3, has also been canceled.

The city stated this closure is to protect the public from possible COVID-19 exposure. The Facebook post says the offices will be only temporarily closed but no date is set on reopenings.

You can view the full Facebook post below:

