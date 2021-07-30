Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Phil Campbell city hall offices closed

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Phil Campbell has announced that all city hall offices are closed until further notice. This is according to a Facebook post on the town’s official page.

All business can be done through a drive-thru window, according to the post. The city council meeting scheduled for August 3, has also been canceled.

The city stated this closure is to protect the public from possible COVID-19 exposure. The Facebook post says the offices will be only temporarily closed but no date is set on reopenings.

You can view the full Facebook post below:

City Hall offices will be closed until further notice. Any business can be handled through the drive-through window. ...

Posted by Town of Phil Campbell on Friday, July 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testimony continues in sheriff's corruption trial
Defense rests case in Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
One person has been sent to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
New Hope female dies after last week’s fiery crash on Governors Drive
Sanjiv the Sumatran tiger prior to her move to the Topeka Zoo. (Courtesy: Akron Zoo)
Coming Soon: A new zoo in North Alabama
Two shot after bar dispute in Huntsville
Two people hurt overnight in shooting outside 3000Bar
Police on the scene of a shooting in Huntsville
Two injured in Huntsville shooting

Latest News

Alabama avoids bird crisis so far
Alabama avoiding bird crisis thus far; southern, eastern states seeing high mortality rates
Bike-sharing services thrive in Huntsville
Bike-sharing services thriving in downtown Huntsville; city working to meet high demand
Superintendent Christie Finley speaks at the joint session.
Huntsville City School Board joint session
Back-to-School: Start dates for North Alabama school districts