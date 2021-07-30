Deals
North Alabama Medical Center makes changes to visitor policy

The North Alabama Medical Center is changing its visitor guidelines
The North Alabama Medical Center is changing its visitor guidelines(Source: WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals and medical centers are once again changing their visitor policies.

Officials with the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence recently announced they were making some changes to their visitor policy.

See the new rules and guidelines below:

  • Two designated support people max are allowed each day (special exceptions can be approved for end of life or other major events)
  • COVID positive patients are not allowed visitors regardless of location
  • Masking is required by all visitors at all times in the hospital
  • A support person may purchase food in the cafeteria, however, special distancing should be maintained and masks are to be worn at all times when not eating
  • Visitors should limit their interactions with others in the facility
  • The hospital reserves the right to alter this policy or limit support as needed

New support hours:

  • Visiting hours: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Critical Care patients: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

