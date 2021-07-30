North Alabama Medical Center makes changes to visitor policy

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals and medical centers are once again changing their visitor policies.

Officials with the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence recently announced they were making some changes to their visitor policy.

See the new rules and guidelines below:

Two designated support people max are allowed each day (special exceptions can be approved for end of life or other major events)

COVID positive patients are not allowed visitors regardless of location

Masking is required by all visitors at all times in the hospital

A support person may purchase food in the cafeteria, however, special distancing should be maintained and masks are to be worn at all times when not eating

Visitors should limit their interactions with others in the facility

The hospital reserves the right to alter this policy or limit support as needed

New support hours:

Visiting hours: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Critical Care patients: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

