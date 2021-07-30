Deals
Madison County inmate dies in detention facility

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an inmate has been found dead by deputies during a routine medical check.

46-year-old Heather Lynn Moore was found unresponsive by a detention facility medical provider in her medical housing unit on Thursday, July 29, at 7:05 p.m. Medical staff and detention officers immediately began rendering medical aid and called for paramedics to respond, according to officials with the Sheriff’s Office. Those efforts were unsuccessful and Moore was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moore suffered from several serious medical issues. She was receiving medical treatment while incarcerated at the detention facility.

Moore was arrested on July 25, 2021, by the Huntsville Police Department on a 3rd-degree trespassing charge. She had been housed in the medical unit since her arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy will be performed by the State Forensics Lab to determine the cause of death.

