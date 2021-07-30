Deals
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat Friday with 100°+ feels-like temperatures

By Brad Travis and Brandon Spinner
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, AL. (WAFF) - IT’S HOT! It’s so hot that there is a heat advisory in place for most of the Tennessee Valley until 7 p.m. Friday evening.

High Heat and Humidity today
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the dangerous heat expected this afternoon.

We are waking up this morning to more heat and humidity with temperatures once again in the low 70s. As we move throughout the day today we will warm fast, with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the Tennessee Valley until 7 pm this evening due to feels like temperatures up to 109-degrees this afternoon. As we move into the afternoon, we may see a few isolated storms fire up along some boundaries along with the heat. Where they do develop, you can expect to see heavy rainfall and gusty winds!

Afternoon feels-like temperatures into the 100s
The heat will spill over into the weekend as well, with high temperatures into the mid-90s on Saturday and humidity making it feel more like the 100s. There will also be a chance at some showers and storms on Saturday but there is a much better chance of that on Sunday. Those showers and storms will bring a break in the heat as we move towards next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity should still remain on the high side, but as we move into the middle of the week, we will still have some morning temperatures into the mid-60s!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

