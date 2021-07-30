First Alert Forecast

Friday was one of the hottest days in two years when you factor in the humidity. It felt like 110 degrees in many parts of north Alabama during the early afternoon hours. Isolated storms may provide a breeze and knock back the temperatures in some areas as we go into the evening hours. Morning lows will drop back into the lower to middle 70s and the heat will quickly build once again by 10am Saturday morning. We continue to forecast a few isolated storms Saturday with heat index values around 105. Continue to take those heat precautions and make sure your pets have plenty of water too. Sunday we will see more clouds and we also have a better chance for scattered showers and storms as a frontal boundary slowly moves into the area. Temperatures will back off into the middle 80s by Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible to start your Monday but it doesn’t look like it will rain all day. The rest of next week will be cooler than normal with highs in the middle to upper 80s. it will remain muggy.

