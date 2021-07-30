Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Will moratorium’s end spell evictions in Alabama?

The end of some tenant protections has raised concerns that tens of thousands of Alabama...
The end of some tenant protections has raised concerns that tens of thousands of Alabama residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The end of some tenant protections has raised concerns that tens of thousands of Alabama residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction.

A federal freeze on evictions expires Saturday.

Census data indicates 57,970 state residents are concerned that they could be evicted over the next two months.

The state has set aside more than $263 million to help with outstanding rents, utility payments and other expenses.

The Alabama Housing Finance Authority says that as of July 15, $4.4 million in assistance had been provided to 597 households.

That number does not include local programs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanjiv the Sumatran tiger prior to her move to the Topeka Zoo. (Courtesy: Akron Zoo)
Coming Soon: A new zoo in North Alabama
One person has been sent to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
New Hope female dies after last week’s fiery crash on Governors Drive
Testimony continues in sheriff's corruption trial
Defense rests case in Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
Police on the scene of a shooting in Huntsville
Two injured in Huntsville shooting

Latest News

Alabama avoids bird crisis so far
Alabama avoiding bird crisis thus far; southern, eastern states seeing high mortality rates
Bike-sharing services thrive in Huntsville
Bike-sharing services thriving in downtown Huntsville; city working to meet high demand
Sheriff Blakely takes the stand in his own trial
Sheriff Blakely testifies in his own corruption trial
History of the W.C. Handy Fest
40 years of music and celebration: The history of W.C. Handy Festival
Breeze Airways to reduce Huntsville service beginning Thursday
Breeze Airways to reduce Huntsville service beginning Thursday