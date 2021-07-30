City of Decatur offers new first-time homebuyers grant

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for a home in Decatur, there is a new program available that might be able to help you out.

The City of Decatur is offering a new program called Home Ownership Made Easier, or HOME. First-time homebuyers within Decatur City Limits can apply for a $4,500 grant to be used toward their payment or closing costs.

“We are thrilled to offer this program, as we welcome developments of all sizes to our community. It’s our mission in Decatur to streamline the home buying process and provide any assistance we can to our potential residents,” says Mayor Tab Bowling.

The Decatur H.O.M.E. Program currently has $100,000 of available grant funding. Program participants will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

So, before you drain your savings account, you might want to check out how this works.

According to officials with the program, applicants should:

Visit the City of Decatur website for a full list of participating mortgage lenders and realtors.

Select a property and negotiate with the seller to establish a final selling price and begin the purchasing proceedings.

Fill out the H.O.M.E. Program application and speak with the City of Decatur’s Community Development Department.

Attend the Housing Counseling Course through CAPNA (Community Action Partnership of North Alabama).

Attend and finalize the purchase process with the loan closing

For more information or questions, please contact the City of Decatur’s Community Development Department at (256) 341-4690 or visit the City of Decatur website, linked here. Good luck!

