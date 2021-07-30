Deals
Bessemer police searching for missing woman

Mikayla Williams, 24.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are searching for a missing woman.

Police say 24-year-old Mikayla Nicole Williams has not been seen or heard from since Friday, July 23.

Williams was last seen in the 2000 block of Dartmouth Avenue in Bessemer. Williams’ hair is different from this picture. She last was seen with blue, blonde and black shoulder length braids.

Please be on the lookout for her and notify Detective Burmeister with Bessemer Police Department at 481-4366 or 205-481-4357 with any information about her location. The Police Dispatch for Bessemer can be contacted at Non-Emergency number 205-425-2411. The tip line number is 205-428-3541 if you wish to remain anonymous.

