Alabama avoiding bird crisis thus far; southern, eastern states seeing high mortality rates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Researchers in at least 10 eastern U.S. states are trying to determine why birds are dying or getting sick at high rates. Some are even calling it the mysterious bird death crisis, or the unexplained bird illness.

According to Marianne Hudson, a conservation outreach specialist with the Alabama Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Division, Alabama is not seeing this trend. However, conservationists and wildlife researchers are keeping a close eye on it.

If you are not seeing the usual flock of birds in your backyard or around your deck this summer, Hudson said that is likely due to natural causes.

For example, extreme heat often keeps birds in shady areas in the daylight hours. In addition, the habitat in your yard may no longer be suited for the birds you usually see.

“Oftentimes we want to see certain birds but you have to keep in mind those birds have certain preferences,” Hudson said. “So if they are not going to be finding the insects they need in your yard for example...it is not going to be as attractive to the insect eating birds that you may want to see.”

Hudson also talked about some steps Alabamians can take to prevent disease transmission among birds and wildlife. She wants the public to remember that birds are more likely to spread diseases to each other in heavily congregated areas. Ultimately, as other states continue to monitor the bird death crisis, Hudson believes we can be proactive.

“Wildlife is well suited to live in the wild and so if they are choosing to provide supplemental feed for birds or other animals, you need to keep in mind that you are also perhaps increasing the likelihood of them spreading diseases to each other because they are being artificially congregated in a tighter space,” Hudson said. “And so if you are choosing to feed the birds, make sure you keep your feeders clean. Make sure you keep your bird baths clean.”

Scientists in the impacted areas are testing birds, searching for answers in the bird death mystery. Some believe the illness and deaths could be a result of a toxin in the environment, others say an infectious disease.

For more information about how to keep wildlife safe in your background, visit Outdooralabama.com. You can find a list of bird species and their preferences in food and habitat.

