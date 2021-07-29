Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

US pole vaulter’s positive test sends Aussies into isolation

Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. The pole vaulter tested positive at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By EDDIE PELLS
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The fragile nature of an Olympics during the pandemic came into sharp focus when the entire Australian track team spent time in a brief quarantine after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pulled out of the Tokyo Games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The news about Kendricks deprived the meet of one of its high-profile athletes and then rippled across the sport.

The track field competition is scheduled to open Friday.

The two-time world champion was one of dozens of athletes on the training track this week and Australia announced it had put its entire team in isolation and subjected it to testing after three athletes reported having casual contact with Kendricks.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Man arrested for possession of controlled substance, charged with attempted murder of HPD officer
Man held on $1 million bond for drug trafficking after serving prison time
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact
Florence Police investigating shooting
Madison County Schools make masks optional for upcoming semester

Latest News

Back-to-school
Back-to-school in North Alabama
In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year
Shakira could stand trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain, according to a judge's ruling.
Spanish judge recommends Shakira face tax fraud trial
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% quarter 2 growth