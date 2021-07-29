Two people hurt overnight in shooting outside 3000Bar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were hurt overnight following a shooting outside a bar in Huntsville.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. outside of the 3000Bar on University Drive near Enterprise Way.

According to Huntsville Police Sargeant Chris Jackson, two people got into an argument. Sergeant Jackson reported one of those people had a gun, and both people ended up fighting over the gun. Both of those people were shot, according to the sergeant.

The two were rushed to Huntsville Hospital, and according to the sergeant they’re reported to be in moderately serious condition.

When WAFF asked the sergeant if there were charges, he reported that’s under investigation.

WAFF’s Tiffany Thompson arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. She continues to gather information at the scene.

Huntsville Police are investigating the altercation.

