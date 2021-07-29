Students will not return to Highlands Elementary School in the fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Highlands Elementary School will not be returning to their usual classrooms this semester.

Officials with the Huntsville City Schools district confirmed the elementary school is not ready to open for students in August due to construction issues. In the meantime, all students will go to the Cavalry Hills campus at the start of the semester on Wednesday, August 4.



Highlands Elementary is currently undergoing construction for a new roof. The project was planned to be finished by the first day of school, but construction was put on hold due to shipping delays and issues with heavy rain.

Now, students will relocate to the Cavalry Hills campus at 2800 Poplar Ave until further notice. All school operations will take place at the Cavalry Hills. School officials say they are working to get students back at Highlands as quickly as possible.

A Highlands parent meeting is happening on July 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the AAA Theater located at 4800 Sparkman Drive. All parents and guardians are welcome to learn more about the transition.

