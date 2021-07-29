Redstone Arsenal reinstates mask requirement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced today that it will reinstate its full-masking requirement.

This means all employees and guests in facilities on the installation, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks while at any building in the installation. The new requirement is out of an abundance of caution according to a press release from the arsenal.

The decision is in accordance with the Secretary of Defense memo on updated mask guidance for all Department of Defense installations.

The memo highlights that beginning on July 28, “In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DoD requires all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting on Installations and other facilities owned, leased, or otherwise control by DoD.”

