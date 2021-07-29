Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Redstone Arsenal reinstates mask requirement

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced today that it will reinstate its full-masking requirement.

This means all employees and guests in facilities on the installation, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks while at any building in the installation. The new requirement is out of an abundance of caution according to a press release from the arsenal.

The decision is in accordance with the Secretary of Defense memo on updated mask guidance for all Department of Defense installations.

The memo highlights that beginning on July 28, “In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DoD requires all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting on Installations and other facilities owned, leased, or otherwise control by DoD.”

You can read the full press release below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Sanjiv the Sumatran tiger prior to her move to the Topeka Zoo. (Courtesy: Akron Zoo)
Coming Soon: A new zoo in North Alabama
Man arrested for possession of controlled substance, charged with attempted murder of HPD officer
Man held on $1 million bond for drug trafficking after serving prison time
Two shot after bar dispute in Huntsville
Two people hurt overnight in shooting outside 3000Bar
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact

Latest News

Back-to-school
Back-to-school in North Alabama
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 580K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
Nigel Shelby / Source: Shelby family
Lawsuit amended into Huntsville student’s death