Police searching for missing woman in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are searching for a woman who was last seen in Florence on Wednesday.

The Florence Police Department says 24-year-old Nena Leah Thornton was last seen wearing all black near Cloyd Boulevard. According to ALEA, Throton has blonde with hair blue eyes and is 5′3″.

WAFF 48 is told Thornton is a white female who could be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information on Thornton’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.

