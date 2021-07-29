Deals
‘Our thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family and friends’: 44-year-old boater dies in Etowah Co.

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A missing boater has died after an accident in Etowah County.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said 44-year-old Kha Thanh Tran of Gadsden was found dead after a search of the Coosa River.

Horton said at this point it appears to be an accident, but the investigation is ongoing.

“This was not the outcome we were looking for. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family and friends,” said Sheriff Horton.

Etowah County Sheriff’s Office marine division with help from Hokes Bluff, Cotes Bend, Tidmore Bend, BallPlay Bend and ALEA boats located Tran in the water at approximately 3:17 a.m.

Investigators started searching for Tran when he didn’t come home Wednesday night.

Agencies involved Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Hokes Bluff Police, Hokes bluff Fire, Cotes Bend Fire, BallPlay Bend Fire, Tidmore Bend fire, ALEA marine Division and Etowah County Coroner’s Office.

