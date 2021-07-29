New Hope female dies after last week’s fiery crash on Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update (July 29 at noon): According to Huntsville Police, 24-year-old Hanna Cobble died as a result of injuries sustained in the July 21 crash on Governors Drive.

The New Hope resident was the driver of the personal vehicle involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE: As of the noon hour, Huntsville Police confirm all lanes have been reopened.

ORIGINAL: Governors Drive in Huntsville is shut down in all directions after a crash led to a vehicle fire.

One person has been sent to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Huntsville police say a commercial vehicle and a personal vehicle were involved in the crash. Someone became trapped when a vehicle caught on fire.

According to the homicide investigator, the sedan vehicle was traveling west when it hit the Lowe’s truck head-on that was traveling east. Crews are currently cleaning up debris that came from the Lowe’s truck.

Authorities say speed was a factor in this crash.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Monte Sano Blvd. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Bassett Street. All drivers are being asked to use alternate routes. There is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

Governors Drive shut down in all directions due to crash (WAFF)

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.