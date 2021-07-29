Marshall County Commission moves forward with animal shelter renovations

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Marshall County’s homeless animals are getting closer to having a renovated shelter.

It’s something advocates have been pushing for over the last year.

After many meetings and phone calls, a plan was finally settled on for Marshall County Animal Shelter renovations.

The building is owned by the county, and for several years the dogs have sat inside dark kennels with low hanging insulation, and no air conditioning.

On July 8th, animal advocates met with commissioners to nail down improvement plans.

A big change, the euthanasia room will be converted into an adoption room.

“From an emotional standpoint, we are in favor of euthanizing as few animals as possible only for reasons of extreme illness, extreme aggression, and things we can’t release in the public for safety reasons,” said Kay Johnson, Director of Marshall County Animal Advocates.

Johnson said commissioners also agreed to add air conditioning to the animal housing area, improve the kennels, and make other renovations.

“We want this shelter to be good for the animals, good for the staff, volunteers, and the public. One reason we desperately wanted air conditioning and animal housing it wasn’t so that the volunteers and staff could be all comfortable and air-conditioned but to prevent the spread of airborne disease, but we are keeping an animal captive,” said Johnson.

The commission said with the new design changes, it could take up to 30 days to get renovations renderings.

The bid process begins after that.

