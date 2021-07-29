Deals
Lawsuit amended into Huntsville student’s death

Nigel Shelby / Source: Shelby family
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A lawsuit filed by the family of a Huntsville High School student who took his own life has been amended according to new court documents.

The lawsuit filed by the family of Nigel Shelby originally had nine defendants. Now, that number has been brought down to only two, the Huntsville City Board of Education and former Freshman Academy Principal Jo Stafford.

It alleges that Shelby, an openly gay student, was bullied and harassed and Stafford did nothing to help him. The lawsuit points to that as the reason Shelby took his own life.

“Before he died, Nigel told his classmates that whenever he went to Stafford for help, she treated him as “a joke” and simply dismissed his reports as another one of his “episodes,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit now has six counts, alleging indifference, discrimination and failure to properly train employees. The family is seeking compensatory damages but doesn’t name an amount.

You can read the amended lawsuit in full below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

