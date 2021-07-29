How firefighters stay cool and hydrated when fighting flames in scorching temperatures

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is experiencing one of its hottest weeks this year and fighting fires in extreme heat changes the game for firefighters.

“We just sweat a lot faster, a lot more profusely so it’s very important that we keep whether it’s water or some type of electrolyte drink, we always want to make sure we stay hydrated in this type of heat,” said Lt. Josh Hamlin.

When people go outside during the summer months, it’s typical to dress in a way that will keep you as cool as possible. Imagine stepping outside during the summer with nearly 60 pounds of gear on.

Hamlin said once they are fully geared up, the entire uniform is about 50 to 60 pounds and they have to make sure they stay cool when responding to any emergency.

“Normally when we wear an SCBA, a standard guy can last anywhere between 20 and 25 minutes if he breaths properly. With temperatures like this, we don’t want to chance that with our guys so we try to maintain about ten minutes if we are inside a structure, bring them out and let them rehydrate in a cool environment whether that is under a shade tree or a tent,” said Hamlin.

And the most important thing is holding each other accountable.

“Even though we know what to look for in those signs and symptoms, we still have that aggressive mode where we just need someone whether it be an officer or an EMT come and say, ‘Hey you need a break, you are looking fatigued, let’s take about a ten or 15-minute break before you go back in,” said Hamlin.

Looking out for one another, so they can protect and serve you.

