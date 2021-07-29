Deals
Hot Streak Continues

Hot Afternoon
Hot Afternoon(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunny and hot throughout your afternoon hours today, with a heat advisory in place until 7 this evening. Highs range in the lower to middle 90s pushing past noon.

A slight break in the heat as the sun sets, with lows dipping into the 70s overnight.

Friday is looking like a scorcher with heat indices nearing 110. We won’t get a break from the heat until the later half of your weekend.

Showers and storms will eventually return to the forecast to help cool things down.

The extended forecast shows August will give us a much needed break from the heat with below average temperatures for the first week.

