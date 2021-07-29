Grant man charged with possession of child pornography

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Grant, Alabama, has been charged with possession of child pornography after a months-long investigation.

Christopher Michael Reprogle was arrested after a joint investigation with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall County District Attorney’s Office found that Reprogle was storing child pornography in a computer. This is according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation began in January of this year.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Reprogle’s home on Swearengin Road in Grant, Alabama. The search resulted in the seizure of more than 2,500 suspected child pornography photos and more than 50 videos, according to Marshall County Sheriffs.

Reprogle is currently in the Marshall County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

