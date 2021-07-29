Drowning in Colbert County

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman has drowned in Colbert County.

According to officials, a woman’s body was found at the TVA Park on Riverton Rose Trail on Thursday afternoon.

First responders and deputies are on the scene investigating the incident.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with WAFF as we continue to learn more about this story.

