Downtown Florence Alliance survey goal is to get opinions on parking deck

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - What is the future of the parking deck downtown?

A plan to replace it, city hall, and build a second parking deck downtown was voted down by Florence City Council earlier this month.

“Downtown Florence alliance launched a survey about the parking deck to get community feedback with a lot of opportunities for open answers and we have 8 simple answers and the survey takes about two minutes,” said Stephanie Vess.

The survey closes tonight at midnight

City Council members gave up on the plan after pushback, especially from the business community.

Now, DFA wants input on how to move forward.

“It’s important that we represent all opinions about the community and that it’s not one loud voice that get’s heard but it’s all the voices that get heard in a collaborative manner,” said Vess.

Vess said that they will present this survey to the city Council and hope that they can be a part of the solution.

“So we wanted to launch the survey so that we can hear everyone’s opinions and then present the majority of opinion to the city council for consideration for the vote,” said Vess.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.