Dangerous heat today and tomorrow: Heat index values of 105 degrees or higher!

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Happy Thursday! It is another warm & foggy start to the day today and more heat is ahead.

High Heat and Humidity today
Dense fog for many areas out there this morning as we are dealing with another warm and muggy morning. Temperatures are into the low to mid-70s this morning and will warm rapidly throughout the day. Much of the Valley is once again under a Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. this evening due to high heat and humidity. High temperatures this afternoon are likely to make the mid-90s, with the heat index values reaching the 105-degree mark, if not higher in some areas. Wind won’t provide much relief today out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. We will have plenty of sunshine today as well. Just remember to take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors and make sure to hydrate!

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the intense heat and humidity. There is a good chance that we will see Excessive Heat Warnings for part of North Alabama on Friday with feels like temperatures ranging from 100-degrees up towards 110-degrees. Actual high temperatures will likely be into the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine. On top of that, the smoke will likely stick around as well leading to some hazy skies. Heat will carry over into Saturday as well with highs into the mid-90s. A few storms will be possible Saturday, but the much better chance of rain will be here on Sunday, bringing some “cooler” air in. Next week does not look as hot as we will drop into the 80s!

