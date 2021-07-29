Crime of the week: The brazen burglar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people get a tattoo as a way to express themselves. Well, the Crime Stoppers are glad that a high-tech thief decided to get inked. The thief’s tattoo may be the clue that helps police find him and bring him to justice!

UAH Police are asking you to look out for that word, or something similar, that is tattooed on this arm. An investigator tells 48 News, that this man set off alarms inside two rooms at the Shelby Center on the UAH campus. School employees say, a computer and other accessories, worth more than $4,000 dollars, were stolen. If you can recognize this brazen burglar, you could be in line for up to $1,000.

Shannon Marie Appleton is wanted for Theft by Deception. The Crime Stoppers say she cashed a forged check at a local bank, that was drawn against a local flooring company.

Joshua Deshawn Stone is accused of damaging several cars in a local apartment complex. He’s charged with Criminal Mischief.

Mario Ruiz-Martinez needs to turn himself in, to face a serious charge, Torture of a Child. Police say, he beat his child with a belt, along with biting the child on the arms, legs, forehead and torso.

If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth up to $1,000! Call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your info.

