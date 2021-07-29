Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Crime of the week: The brazen burglar

By Trent Butler
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people get a tattoo as a way to express themselves. Well, the Crime Stoppers are glad that a high-tech thief decided to get inked. The thief’s tattoo may be the clue that helps police find him and bring him to justice!

UAH Police are asking you to look out for that word, or something similar, that is tattooed on this arm. An investigator tells 48 News, that this man set off alarms inside two rooms at the Shelby Center on the UAH campus. School employees say, a computer and other accessories, worth more than $4,000 dollars, were stolen. If you can recognize this brazen burglar, you could be in line for up to $1,000.

Shannon Marie Appleton is wanted for Theft by Deception. The Crime Stoppers say she cashed a forged check at a local bank, that was drawn against a local flooring company.

Joshua Deshawn Stone is accused of damaging several cars in a local apartment complex. He’s charged with Criminal Mischief.

Mario Ruiz-Martinez needs to turn himself in, to face a serious charge, Torture of a Child. Police say, he beat his child with a belt, along with biting the child on the arms, legs, forehead and torso.

If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth up to $1,000! Call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your info.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Man arrested for possession of controlled substance, charged with attempted murder of HPD officer
Man held on $1 million bond for drug trafficking after serving prison time
Madison County Schools make masks optional for upcoming semester
Florence Police investigating shooting
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact

Latest News

Back-to-school
Back-to-school in North Alabama
Masking dispute
Parents react as school systems announce masking requirements
Sanjiv the Sumatran tiger prior to her move to the Topeka Zoo. (Courtesy: Akron Zoo)
Coming Soon: A new zoo in North Alabama
Alabama woman speaks out after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Shoals woman talks why she chose to get vaccinated against COVID-19