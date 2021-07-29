Deals
Coming Soon: A new zoo in North Alabama

Sanjiv the Sumatran tiger prior to her move to the Topeka Zoo. (Courtesy: Akron Zoo)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama will have new furry friends coming to town, becoming the home of a new zoo.

According to the North Alabama Zoological Society, 500 acres of land have been set aside to build the zoo in North Alabama. The land will be split into two properties with one property housing the zoo and aquarium. The other will feature a research and education center.

A Zoo For You, North Alabama releases new information on upcoming zoo.
A Zoo For You, North Alabama releases new information on upcoming zoo.(NAZLS)

The zoo will also include an entertainment district, an “Alabama Natives” area and a “Cosmic Jungle”. The edges of the zoo are expected to be a part of the adventure trek and will feature horseback riding in Yellowstone, ATV riding in the Savanna, and so much more, according to NAZLS.

A projected map of the zoo, currently unamed, has been released:

Map of zoo coming to North Alabama
Map of zoo coming to North Alabama(North Alabama Zoological Society)

Executive Director of NAZLS, Ethan Woodruff said he expects Phase 1 of the zoo to open in 2024. A location for the zoo is set to be announced in August by the NALZS.

