Breeze Airways to reduce Huntsville service beginning Thursday

By Kellie Miller
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Thursday, Breeze Airways, Huntsville’s newest low-cost airline carrier, will begin reducing flights to the Rocket City.

According to Breeze Airways representative Gareth Edmondson-Jones, these cutbacks are to minimize delays moving forward. The airline faced some challenges early on and quickly realized freeing up aircraft would allow for more flexibility.

It’s important to note, the airline industry is still recovering from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As travel reaches new heights, airlines nationwide are working to meet the quickly growing demand.

Breeze Airways began offering service in Huntsville on July 15, to and from Charleston and New Orleans four days a week. Service to and from Tampa began on July 22. Those routes initially operated four times weekly.

Now, service to those cities will be cut to twice a week, and the flights will be on Thursdays and Sundays. Travelers who were booked on Friday and Monday flights should have been reconfirmed on Thursday and Sunday flights. If those options do not work, they will receive a full refund.

Despite these changes, Gareth Edmondson-Jones said the airline is happy with sales so far and optimistic.

You can book flights through Breeze Airways using this link: https://www.flybreeze.com/home.

