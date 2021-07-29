Deals
Arab City Schools band battle summer heat during practice

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s hot outside, but the show must go on.

High school band members are not letting the soaring temperatures stop them from practicing. Arab band members started band camp this week, and they have been staying hydrated by drinking tons of water.

Claire Griffin is a senior and is a drum major at Arab High School.

She said it was disappointing not to be able to participate last year due to COVID-19 and is excited to be back on the field this year.

“It’s a really great feeling. Due to last year not being able to do a lot and being in COVID, it was super disappointing, but this week we can do band camp full swing, and I’m really excited for this upcoming season,” said Griffin.

Arab High School band members are practicing up to five hours a day outside in the extreme heat.

Superintendent Johnny Berry said the heat’s concerning, but plans are in place; to make sure students stay safe.

He said students are required to stay hydrated before and during practices, and they get frequent 15-minute water breaks.

“I make sure I drink at least a bottle of water before I come to practice and one when I come home at night. I try to stay hydrated, I cut back on the coke, I cut back on coffee and any energy drinks, and just try to drink as much water as possible,” said Griffin.

If temperatures get high, students will be able to practice indoors.

