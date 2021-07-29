Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.

Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days(Alabama Dept. of Public Health)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president of UAB Hospital Clinical Services, said Thursday that Alabama now has the highest COVID positivity rate in the country.

Nafziger said the reasons are the Delta variant and Alabama’s low vaccination rate.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama’s percent positive rate is 21.5% as of July 29, 2021.

Dr. Nafziger said people are starting to fill up hospitals again and 97% of the people who are being treated for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

The average age of admitted COVID-19 patients is about 55 years old. She said the difference is Alabama’s older population, 65 and older, took the vaccine. That is keeping them out of the hospital.

Nafziger said almost every one of the patients in the hospital who did not get the vaccine, now said they wish they had.

Nafziger said if case numbers continue to grow, UAB doctors will have to cancel or postpone elective procedures because they will need the beds.

“To me it’s like jumping out of an airplane without a parachute. We have a parachute, why would you jump out of an airplane without a parachute?” said Nafziger.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Sanjiv the Sumatran tiger prior to her move to the Topeka Zoo. (Courtesy: Akron Zoo)
Coming Soon: A new zoo in North Alabama
Man arrested for possession of controlled substance, charged with attempted murder of HPD officer
Man held on $1 million bond for drug trafficking after serving prison time
Two shot after bar dispute in Huntsville
Two people hurt overnight in shooting outside 3000Bar
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 580K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
CDC updates testing guidelines for vaccinated people
CDC updates testing guidelines for vaccinated people
More than 1K Alabamians with COVID in hospitals across the state
More than 1K Alabamians with COVID in hospitals across the state
Gov. Ivey: 'There will not be any mask mandates from the state level about anything.'
Gov. Ivey: 'There will not be any mask mandates from the state level about anything.'
CDC issues mask update on Tuesday
CDC issues mask update on Tuesday