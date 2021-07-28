Deals
UPDATE: Man held after Ala. police officer fatally shot; woman wounded

Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.(Source: Selma Police Department)
By Associated Press and WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Chilton Co. Sheriff John Shearon confirmed to WBRC that a suspect in the fatal shooting of Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer is being held in the Chilton County Jail for Dallas County authorities.

The online booking information for the Chilton County Jail shows Javonte Cornuis Stubbs is being held on No Bond for two charges of Murder Police Officer Gun and Attempted Murder. All three charges list Alabama Bureau of Investigation as the arresting agency.

We are working to get more information on how he was taken into custody.

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs(Chilton County Jail)
Charges
Charges(Chilton County Jail)

Prosecutors describe the fatal shooting of Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer as an ambush. A woman was also wounded.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer was on duty and went home to get a bite to eat early Tuesday when he was shot at the apartment complex where he lived. Jackson says a woman believed to be his wife or girlfriend was wounded.

The prosecutor says the officer was approached by someone outside and “ambushed.” Further details weren’t immediately available. Jackson called Moorer “an upstanding officer who took his job seriously.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

