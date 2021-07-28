Stevenson Volunteer Fire shows off new brush fire truck

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Stevenson Volunteer Fire and Rescue has just received some new equipment to help them battle fires while making sure their crews are safe.

The team received a brush fire truck, according to their official Facebook page. The 2004 Stewart and Stevenson five-ton 6x6 is equipped with a 1,250-gallon water tank, a five-gallon foam tank and a Hale HPX-200 pump capable of putting out more than 100 pounds of pressure.

All of this hardware can be controlled from inside the cab of the truck, this makes exposure to smoke and fire much harder for fire crews battling back blazes. The custom interior control panel was designed by one of the team’s own members, Jonathan Troxell of Troxell Enterprises LLC, located in Bridgeport, Alabama. Other parts of the truck were created by crew members Joseph Garner, Luke Ballard and Warren Collins.

The fire team says this new addition to their fleet will help them protect their area and the communities around them.

You can see the full Facebook post below:

