Registration open for Huntsville Parks and Recreation fall youth sports

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Now is the time to sign up for one of Huntsville Parks and Recreation’s fall youth sports. Families can now start to register in-person or online through August 7.

In-person registration will be held on July 31 and August 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the league’s neighborhood park or recreation center. If you are unsure which league to contact, you are asked to call (256) 564-8026.

“Youth sports are an important part of helping kids develop social and motor skills, as well as maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Parks & Recreation Director Bernita Reese

The department organizes eight different leagues throughout Huntsville. Parents can use the city’s virtual locator to find a league that is closest to their home. You can find that link here.

You can find out about fees associated with each sport here.

Huntsville Parks and Recreation is also looking for volunteers. If you are interested, you should contact Brain Wilson at brian.wilson@huntsvilleal.gov.

