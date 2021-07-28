Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Registration open for Huntsville Parks and Recreation fall youth sports

(Source: Huntsville Parks and Recreation Facebook page)
(Source: Huntsville Parks and Recreation Facebook page)((Source: Huntsville Parks and Recreation Facebook page))
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Now is the time to sign up for one of Huntsville Parks and Recreation’s fall youth sports. Families can now start to register in-person or online through August 7.

In-person registration will be held on July 31 and August 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the league’s neighborhood park or recreation center. If you are unsure which league to contact, you are asked to call (256) 564-8026.

“Youth sports are an important part of helping kids develop social and motor skills, as well as maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Parks & Recreation Director Bernita Reese

The department organizes eight different leagues throughout Huntsville. Parents can use the city’s virtual locator to find a league that is closest to their home. You can find that link here.

You can find out about fees associated with each sport here.

Huntsville Parks and Recreation is also looking for volunteers. If you are interested, you should contact Brain Wilson at brian.wilson@huntsvilleal.gov.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard. Much of...
State health leaders hold first press conference since April
Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Sara Franco Tapia, 32.
Woman accused of murdering sons to be moved to jail to await hearing
Shannon Elmore was charged with murder
Woman charged with murder of Union Grove man
Man arrested for possession of controlled substance, charged with attempted murder of HPD officer
Man held on $1 million bond for drug trafficking after serving prison time

Latest News

Back-to-School: Start dates for North Alabama school districts
Animal shelter improvements
Marshall County Commission moves forward with animal shelter renovations
Arab High School band practice continues in heat
Arab City Schools band battle summer heat during practice
Testimony continues in sheriff's corruption trial
Defense set to rest their case soon in Sheriff Blakely’s corruption trial
Band practice in Arab continue in heat
Band practice in heat